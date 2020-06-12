Salvation Army Holding Food Drive:

The Salvation Army is holding a food drive for the first time since April.

Salvation Army Major Mark Turner spoke with 44News and told us that there was such a high demand for items at the last food drive and that there are even more items this time around.

“We’ll help the first 500 people that come through. The demand was so great last time we were absolutely overwhelmed by that that demand and we do know people are still struggling. People are getting back to work, haven’t received their first checks, others are so far behind on their rent and other utilities, they are trying to catch up so if we can help with the food and keep those families in their homes and keep utilities om. That’s what we’re all about, keeping people fed,” said Major Turner.



