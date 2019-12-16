The Salvation Army Henderson Lacks Volunteers

The Salvation Army is asking for additional help ahead of the holidays, as their annual bell ringing campaign is lacking volunteers in Henderson.

The shortage of help sometimes leads to the organization offering to pay people which can take away from donations.

Right now, officials say they still need to raise about $70,000 to meet their goal for the season.

If you are interested in helping, you can sign up for a full shift from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or a shorter shift allowing you to work as few as two hours.

With only 13 days left in their campaign, The Salvation Army is hoping more people will come out and help the community.

Anyone who is looking to donate to the red kettle campaign or sign up to be a volunteer can call the Henderson Salvation Army at (270) 826-4472.

You can also visit The Salvation Army Henderson’s website here.

