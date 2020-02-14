Salvation Army Evansville Opens Warming Center to Public

In response to frigid conditions, the Salvation Army in Evansville is opening its doors to offer food, shelter, and warmth to those in need.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Salvation Army location in Evansville, Indiana will open its doors in an effort to aid those that need to get in out of the cold.

Hot coffee and rolls will be offered in the warming center, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army is located at 1040 N Fulton Ave in Evansville, Indiana.

You can reach the Salvation Army by phone at (812) 422-4673.

