Salvation Army to Distribute Food at Drive-Through Event in Evansville

The Salvation Army is offering new assistance to individuals and families that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Salvation Army will host a drive-through food distribution event in Evansville. The public is asked to remain in vehicles at all times as to not compromise social distancing practices at the event.

According to the Salvation Army, each household should be represented by one person, prepared with a picture ID and the names of all household members.

WHAT: The Salvation Army will distribute groceries to individuals and families who are in need of food.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 28 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (or once the supply of food runs out.)

WHERE: 1040 N. Fulton Ave in Evansville, Indiana. The public should expect that the line will form on Missouri (facing east-beside Salvation Army).

Food Items That Will Be Distributed:

Apples and oranges

Potatoes

Bread

Butter

Canned goods

One frozen item of meat

The Salvation Army is sponsoring this event in partnership with Tri-State Food Bank and Midwest Food Bank.

“We are honored to work with our colleagues at the Salvation Army to provide help to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic by way of this drive-through food distribution,” said Glenn Roberts, Director of Tri-State Food Bank.

Comments

comments