Salute Our Veterans at This Music Festival

A fun-filled day with seven incredible acts, great food, cold beer, activities, and maybe even a few surprises is happening Saturday — and even better?

It’s a benefit for our Veterans!

Before we talk about the event, Lance Yearby explains explain “Rally Points” to us.

For the first event, they really wanted to “bring it”…and they have — with guests like “How Country Feels” singer Randy Houser, Darryl Worley and Clayton Anderson!

Country Music Singer RANDY HOUSER will headline the Inaugural Salute Fest on September 7 at Vanderbugh County 4H fairgrounds. The lineup also includes Darryl Worley, Craig Campbell, Jason Michael Carroll, Clayton Anderson, Tailgate Revival, and Marty Brown.

The Inaugural Salute Music Fest is a Benefit for Rally Point Events, with proceeds directly benefiting Veterans and Veterans organizations.

President and Founder of Rally Point Events, Lance Yearby, stated, ‘We’ve been planning this for some time. We wanted to go big our first year and present an event that would have a substantial impact on Veterans throughout our communities. This is going to be a fun-filled day with seven incredible acts, great food, cold beer, activities, and maybe even a few surprises – and tickets are VERY affordable. September 7, THE place to be is Vanderbugh County 4-H Fairgrounds in Evansville’.

Get your tickets for the inaugural “Salute Music Fest” happening this Saturday!

Enjoy a star-studded lineup headlined all while raising money to benefit 10 veterans organizations.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments