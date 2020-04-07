CoronavirusIllinois
Saline County Reports Third Positive Case of COVID-19
There are not three positive cases of COVID-19 in Saline County, the Egyptian Health Department reported Tuesday.
The case involves a female in her 40s. Health officials believe the individual caught the virus through community spread.
Currently, the individual is at home in self-isolation.
As of Friday, there are 13,549 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.
For more information on COVID-19 in Illinois, click here.
Related content:
Health Officials Report Second Case of COVID-19 in Saline County