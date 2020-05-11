Saline County Reports Sixth Case of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department on May 11 reported an additional case of COVID-19. The individual, a male in his 60s, is at home in isolation.

The number of coronavirus cases increased over the weekend. As of May 11, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 79,007 cases, including 3,459 deaths, in 98 counties.

The health department says a large portion of Illinois’ positive cases is listed in Cook County, with 22,054 positive cases and 985 deaths.

Related content:

COVID-19 Illinois: 1,266 New Cases, 54 New Deaths

Comments

comments