Salad Dressing Producer Plans $92M Expansion, Will Add 140 Jobs to Hart Co. Plant

T.Marzetti Company, a salad dressing producer, announced Thursday plans to expand its Hart County plant with a $92.8 million investment, bring 140 full-time jobs to the area.

The 184,500-square-foot expansion would allow for additional manufacturing space at the operation as well as the purchase of new equipment for increased dressing and sauce production. The investment will also support eight new processing kitchens and several packaging lines to help meet growing demand.

Company leads expect the project will be completed by summer 2021.

The T. Marzetti business dates to the late 19th Century as a food producer and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

