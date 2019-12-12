Safety Measures Advised After Home Device Hacks

It’s meant to be an added level of protection, but indoor security cameras could be putting your safety at risk.

“As soon as you plug it into the internet you are at risk,” says David Chessor, Felts Lock & Alarm Security Professional.

Several families across the country are reporting incidents of indoor video cameras, like Ring, being hacked in recent days.

Which is raising questions as to whether the systems are allowing hackers access to people’s homes without ever stepping a foot inside.

“It’s important to set them up correctly. It’s important to make sure they are as secure as possible,” says Chessor.

Owners of Ring security cameras in Mississippi, Georgia, and Texas have reported incidents where hackers tormented families with racial slurs, encouraged children to take part in destructive behavior, and even demanding money.

One Mississippi mother bought a camera to keep an eye on her children, but instead, someone used the camera to peer into her daughter’s bedroom and speak to her through that camera.

“Very scary,” says Chessor. “I mean I just feel like we all want privacy. When we go home we want it to be a nice, safe, and secure place and when people can look in and talk to you, then that’s a problem.”

Ring responded to the family with this statement, saying in part, “While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security.”

“As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add shared users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly changed their passwords.”

“The biggest step is to make sure the passwords protection,” says Chessor. “Don’t go with the generic one and get a good password. If you can get into that network, if you can get into that firewall, you want to take some of those extra steps to protect your network at that point.”

Experts say if you still want extra safety measures in your home, you can invest in a motion sensor to detect any sort of movement.

