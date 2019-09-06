Safety Concerns at Westside Apartment Complex

“This isn’t the first time it has happened, it’s the third time since I have been here for a year, I don’t know if it’s the same person or not but it’s been happening for a while now,” Golden Towers resident Emily Elbrink said.

A place many people call home, including hundreds of students attending the University of Southern Indiana.

A resident notifying management Thursday morning that a man was “hanging around” outside at Golden Tower Apartments the night before.

A statement was sent to 44news by Kevin Goebel, President of Goebel Realty Inc. which owns the Golden Tower complex.

“After receiving that information, a notice was posted for our residents encouraging awareness of their surroundings and to call 911 if any suspicious activity is observed,” the statement said.

However, some residents say they are concerned that management isn’t doing enough.

“This is the first time management has ever recognized it,” said Elbrink “It has been reported to them multiple times, this is the first time they have done anything about it and recognized that this is happening on their property.”

Golden Towers onsite management declined to comment instead sending us to their corporate office.

“Golden Tower also provides onsite security officers that patrol the property at various times overnight,” said the statement. “Those security officers were contacted yesterday and directed to increase and enhance their presence at the property beginning last night. Deputy Korey Chapman, one of the security officers and a sergeant with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department, was onsite last night patrolling the property and talking with residents to obtain a description of the man. The sheriff’s department also started an additional 3rd shift motor patrol.”

Some residents say they have noticed an increased law enforcement presence, but they say the changes come far too late.

“You have one sheriff who has been out here lately, but before then it happened multiple times throughout the year and this is the first time they have done anything about it, so why didn’t they care about it before?” said Elbrink.

She says she is worried about what could happen next.

“I don’t want someone to get hurt, and at this rate if they aren’t doing anything about it, someone will,” she said.

