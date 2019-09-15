Safety Concerns at Downtown Intersection Near YMCA

With the new YMCA now open, members are forced to cross Court Street from a designated parking lot.

“If Evansville drivers respected people in the crosswalk, it wouldn’t be a problem, but I have had close calls several different times,” said Evansville resident Paul Mefford.

Mefford has been coming to the downtown YMCA for 15 years.

The new YMCA opened last Thursday and members like Mefford are getting used to the new facility. But he says he’s concerned about one thing in particular.

“I said before this new building opened, they need to have a light there because Evansville drivers do not respect crosswalks,” he said.

He says he’s concerned about getting to and from the YMCA and worried about what could happen if something isn’t changed.

“I often park on Court Street and when I was going to the old building, people do not stop on Court Street, they do not acknowledge the crosswalk,” he said.

Community members like Mefford aren’t alone-and now city officials are also looking to address the traffic concerns.

“We probably need to look at the speed limit, I don’t know what the speed limit is there, I’m sure it’s equal on all the downtown streets, and maybe we will ask all the citizens to be more cognizant as they turn off (MLK Jr. Blvd.) and on to Court Street, going towards the river, that hey there is a lot more pedestrian traffic, so be on the lookout for that,” Evansville City Councilman Johnathan Weaver said.

As of now–the intersection doesn’t have a traffic signal-but other changes are being made like a new pavement striping and the addition of traffic signs.The Board Of Public Safety recently approved these changes at a meeting wednesday.

Weaver says he hears the concerns—but doesn’t think another traffic light is necessary.

“I do not think we need another traffic signal downtown,” he said. “It’s the number one complaint I hear downtown, is it takes us so long to get downtown with all the traffic signals, so that would probably be the last thing I would want to do.”

But until the next steps–many people say they hope motorists are careful when downtown.

“If people get hit, coming to exercise, to be healthy and they get hit by someone who can’t respect a crosswalk, that’s a sad state,” said Mefford.

The YMCA parking lot will remain the same but visitors looking to park will now have to cross Court Street.

