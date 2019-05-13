Safe Haven Baby Box to Be Unveiled in Posey County

Posey County’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will be available Tuesday at the Mount Vernon fire station. It will be the eighth Baby Box for the Hoosier State, and the tenth nationwide.

A Federal maltreatment report shows the Hoosier State ranking 3rd in the nation for child death rates in 2017.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes like the one that will be installed in Mount Vernon Tuesday allow for people to anonymously surrender their healthy newborn without fear of criminal charges. Personnel at the fire station are trained to be a “safe haven” for a newborn child when the parents are out of options.

Child neglect and abuse affects families of all backgrounds and demographics. According to the federal maltreatment report the Hoosier State ranks third in the nation for child deaths in 2017. It also found that parents are the vast majority of child abusers.

People who surrender a newborn within 30 days to a fire station will not face criminal charges. When a baby is placed inside the box on a warm mattress an alarm goes off alerting first responders. The Safe Haven Baby Box is not the first in Indiana.

Other State fire departments have saved babies who were surrendered.

“We don’t judge people we don’t care what the circumstances i just want to save another life,” says Coolspring Township fire department’s Lieutenant Chuck Kohler.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes can actually be a window to a new life for a child, and their biological family.

“There are some moms that will go to the hospital there are some moms that will walk into this fire station on hand that child over, but we also know that there are some moms who don’t want their faces seen and this box is the reason why it’s working,” says President of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Monica Kelsey.

The Safe Haven Baby Box will be unveiled with a community blessing Tuesday at 2:00 PM at the Mount Vernon fire department.

