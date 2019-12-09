Safe Haven Baby Box Now Available in Frankfort, IN

Frankfort, Indiana now joins dozens of cities across the state that offer a Safe Haven Baby Box.

There are 21 Baby Box locations throughout the united states, 17 of them being in Indiana.

Indiana’s safe haven law allows people to anonymously surrender their healthy infants without punishment. These newborns will be picked up within 3-5 minutes by medical and fire personnel. The Baby Boxes have 3 alarms that activate and a heating and cooling unit in them for extreme weather.

Nationwide, at least 62 babies have been saved by the boxes.

Safe Haven leaders are currently working to launch a box in Lafayette.

For more information on Safe Haven Baby Boxes and the opportunity to talk to a trained professional for those considering safely surrendering their baby, you can visit their official website here.

