SABIC Donates $150k to Support Evansville/Mount Vernon COVID-19 Response

Officials with the chemical manufacturing company SABIC on Tuesday announced a $150,000 donation to the United Way Greater Evansville Region COVID-19 Response Fund to help serve the community through the relief, recovery, and restoration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to SABIC’s $150,000 donation, the company will also be donating face shields to various area organizations.

“We know that many people are faced with unprecedented challenges during these difficult times. SABIC is honored to provide support to our neighbors in need across the globe,” said Greg Adams, SABIC vice president for the Americas region.

Previously, SABIC had already donated 40 cases of half-gallon bleach containers to United Caring Services homeless shelter.

SABIC operates its largest North American facility in Mount Vernon, Indiana, where around 1,100 people are employed.

