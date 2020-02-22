S.T.E.M Fest Helps Ignite the Fun of Learning

New Tech Institute held a S.T.E.M Fest for families in Evansville Saturday.

S.T.E.M stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

The goal of the fest is to help inspire children to become involved and enjoy the subjects.

Organizers say the event really helps students and families participate in hands-on activities and exhibits designed to explore, create, make, and learn more about exciting opportunities.

“It gives kids an opportunity to experience hands-on so it’s not just reading from a book or looking at a screen,” says Chris Gibson, New Tech Principal. “But actually experiencing it for themselves and we hope that this event has helped them experience it more.”

The event was free and open to the public.

New tech Institute hosts events like this throughout the year.

