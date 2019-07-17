Russian Owned FaceApp Raises Privacy Concerns

The new app called FaceApp has become a viral trend on social media but it’s raising privacy concerns as well. The app uses artificial intelligence to alter photos changing it so that users can look old or young.

While the app may seem harmless the terms of the Russian-owned app are raising some concerns amongst users.

The app collects access to your photos, location information, usage data and browsing history. And while the app states that it won’t rent or sell your information to third parties, it will share certain information with third-party advertising partners for targeted ads.

“FaceApp, its Affiliates, or Service Providers may transfer information that we collect about you, including personal information across borders and from your country or jurisdiction to other countries or jurisdictions around the world,” the policy states.

The Russian owned app is the most downloaded app across the globe, with fans using #FaceAppChallenge to show their results. The filter adds a beard, gray hair, and realistic-looking wrinkles. The aging app also allows you to look younger and swap genders.

