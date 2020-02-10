Russell Cellular Opens in Evansville

Russell Cellular opened a new location in Evansville, Indiana.

The location opened to the public as a full-service Verizon store on Monday.

This new store brings Russell Cellular to 658 locations in a 37 state area, offering the latest equipment and service in the wireless industry.

According to President and CEO, Jeff Russell, “This location will allow Russell Cellular to fill in its existing footprint in Indiana, and offer additional distribution points in the area. The location is a perfect complement to our existing service area and we are excited about the expansion and the opportunity to serve our new customers.” Jeff Russell continues by stating, “This new store will be managed by Emma McCathran, District Sales Manager, under the direction of John Kilgore, Regional Director of Sales

