Rural Communities Brace for COVID-19 Surge

The Indiana Department of Health predicts COVID-19 cases in our rural communities will spike in a couple of weeks. A reminder that no matter where you live, you are not immune to this disease.

Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) has one machine that can be used to ventilate up to four people, but this may not be enough if COVID-19 cases soar.

Since all non-emergency procedures have been put on hold that frees up other surgical breathing equipment to treat COVID-19 patients.

“So we have other equipment we would deploy short term,” says Perry County Memorial Hospital President & CEO Brian Herwig. “We would actually be able to see up to 12 patients on a vent.” There’s also surge tent at PCMH ready in case more people need to be tested.

Local health officials have been meeting daily working on a game plan within their own community and other healthcare systems.

“We’ve got transfer agreements. When we would not be able to safely care, we would transfer those patients to the larger facilities,” says Herwig.

Thankfully no one in Perry County has been admitted at this time.

“The number count for positive cases of coronavirus is pretty low in Perry County right now,” says Mike Newell. “For a long time, it was zero and then it jumped.”

Even though there are a few confirmed COVID-19 cases in Perry County, they are still feeling an impact.

“When you do go to a place like a Walmart before it was like we were in this little bubble that there were no positive cases,” says Newell. “Now there are and you are asking yourself ‘Is that person in the isle coming towards me, one of those positive cases?'”

Comments

comments