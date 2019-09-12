Rural Broadband Funding Makes Its Way to Gibson County

The Federal Communications Commission authorized nearly $1,713,774 in affordable broadband funding in Gibson County as part of an effort to improve broadband mapping across the rural U.S.

The Gibson County funding will include 330 unserved rural homes and businesses.

Nationwide, the FCC authorized over $112.2 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to 48,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in nine states in today’s wave of funding.

