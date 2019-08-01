Rummage Sale to Benefit St. Baldrick’s Childhood Cancer Research

A rummage sale this weekend in Evansville will benefit childhood cancer research. All the money raised will go to St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The sale is happening this Saturday from 7am to 1pm, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church on Oak Hill Road.

You can find a little bit of everything from tools to furniture, toys, clothing, antiques, books and more. The rummage sale comes ahead of St. Baldricks big fundraiser planned for this September at the Evansville Holiday Inn, “There’s a lot of kids out there that really just need the support. A lot of families don’t have that funding so we’re here to try and make sure that these grants go to the hospitals so they can take care of all these kids,” said Sherri Wright, the head organizer for St. Baldrick’s Evansville.

The church will also be selling homemade chicken and dumplings, fresh donuts and snacks.

The St. Baldrick’s event in September will be held at the Holiday Inn by the Evansville Regional Airport. The day long fundraiser will feature family fun and a head shaving event with a special guest. If you are interested in shaving your head or helping the organization raise money for childhood cancer research there is still time to help click here for more information.

