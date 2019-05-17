Routine Maintenance on Air Conditioners Improves Efficiency

With summer approaching, Vectren is reminding customers to have a trained heating and air professional perform routine maintenance on their air conditioners to improve efficiency and comfort.

According to EnergyStar, routine maintenance check-ups should include the following actions to ensure your house or business stays cool:

Check thermostat settings to ensure the cooling system is in a comfortable setting when at home and saves energy while away.

Tighten all electrical connections and measure voltage and current on motors.

Lubricate all moving parts to reduce friction in motors, which increases the amount of electricity used.

Check controls of the system to ensure proper and safe operation.

Regularly clean and/or replace the air conditioner filter to help the unit run at full efficiency and supply better air flow.

Clear leaves and other debris away from the air conditioner’s condensing unit on the outside of the home and hose off any accumulated dirt.

Check the air conditioner’s refrigerant level – too much or too little will make the system less efficient and reduce the life of the equipment.

Clean and adjust blower components to reduce problems with air flow, which can also make the system run less efficiently.

Vectren offers several energy efficient and rebate programs for residential and business customers, including cash rebates for residential customers of $200 to $500 for a high-efficiency central air conditioning unit, depending on the SEER level, and heat pumps.

A $25 rebate is also available for AC tune-ups performed by a trained professional. Visit Vectren for more information.

