Rounds of Rainfall on the Way

Crystal clear skies will give way to seasonably warmer temperatures this afternoon. The mercury could soar as high as the upper-60s with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions. Denser cloud coverage will be apart of the forecast for this evening. The latest model data have scattered rainfall moving in as soon as 8 PM. The best chances of showers will be between the hours of 8 PM – 1 AM tonight.

By daybreak tomorrow we should witness another gorgeous sunrise. If you plan to do anything outdoors you may want to take advantage of today or tomorrow. By Tuesday afternoon conditions will be fair but a tad bit cooler with a high of 59.

We are in for an active weather pattern by midweek and beyond. Clouds will move in by Wednesday morning. A low-pressure system will drift to the south of the region giving us on and off chances of light-to-moderate showers. Current model data is suggesting we could see chances of rainfall as soon as noon on Wednesday. Rain will be lasting throughout the second half of day into the day on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon we could receive slightly over an inch of rain.

