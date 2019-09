The three candidates for Evansville Mayor will appear together at an event in October.

The Rotary Club of Evansville will host a joint appearance of Evansville Mayoral Candidates on October 1st at Tropicana Evansville.

Current Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Libertarian Bart Gadau, and independent candidate Steve Ary, will be at the Noon luncheon.

Rotary Club are taking reservations for the event at www.evansvillerotary.com

