Ross Fest Is Just Days Away

There once was a man who taught us that, “There are no mistakes, just happy accidents”, and his positivity still resonates, which is why a celebration of his life, spirit and creativity is happening next weekend, and Tim has all of the details on the “good day”…

WNIN is celebrating Bob Ross in a big way with our brand new fundraising event, Ross Fest presented by Field and Main Bank! Right outside the WNIN Public Media Center we will take over Main Street in Downtown Evansville for the biggest Bob Ross event yet! With paintbrushes in hand and Bob Ross on the big screen, guests will paint along with one of PBS’s most beloved icons! Join us for art, music, a Bob Ross costume contest, food trucks, drinks and so much more at the 2019 Ross Fest!



**Ross Fest is a 21 & over event**

When: July 12, 2019 from 6:30p-10:30p

Where: 2 Main Street, outside of the WNIN Public Media Center

Painting slots are now sold out but tickets are still available to come enjoy the festivities and celebrate Bob Ross with WNIN!

