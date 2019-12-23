Roseanne Barr Is Coming to Evansville

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr will be visiting Evansville in 2020. She will be at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Barr began her career in stand-up comedy before gaining acclaim in the television sitcom Roseanne. She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her work on the show. She has long been one of America’s funniest and most controversial comedians.

All sections are first come, first served. The show is all ages, but recommended as 17 and over. VIP Section is seated within the first 20 rows of the stage on the floor.

General Admission seats are located behind the VIP section on the main floor. A meet & greet is a separate add-on ticket that can be purchased here: Roseanne Barr Meet & Greet Ticket.

Advance general admission is $40, advance VIP is $70.