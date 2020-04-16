ROMP Festival 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The Board of Trustees of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum have announced the postponement of the 17th ROMP music festival.

The ROMP festival was originally set to take place on June 24 – June 27 at the Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Organizers of the festival posted the following statement on Facebook Thursday:

Officials said they’re “exploring all possible alternatives for ROMP and will share more information about that soon.”

Additional information and future updates can also be found on the ROMP festival website.

