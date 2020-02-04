Rogers Jewelers in Towne Square Mall to Close

A long-time Towne Square Mall store is set to close its doors.

The Rogers Jewelers location within the Owensboro mall has been open since 1983, but now, owners are holding a going-out-of-business sale.

At this time, an exact closing date of the jewelry store has not been confirmed, but officials at Rogers Jewelers have been notified of the closing.

Gulfstream Commercial Services, the owners of Towne Square Mall, say they’d like to thank Rogers Jewelers for being at the mall for so long, and that they’re looking forward to an exciting new future.

This comes as the second Towne Square Mall store closure in recent months, as the closing of Macy’s was announced earlier in January 2020.

Due to the going-out-of-business sale, the entire inventory of the store is now 70% off, the Owensboro Times reported.

