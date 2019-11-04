Roger Penske to Buy Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar Series

A major landmark in Indiana and the world’s most famous motor speedway will announce a new owner.

At a press conference later Monday morning, Hulman & Company will announce the sale of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series and IMS Productions to Penske Entertainment Corp, an organization founded by famed car owner Roger Penske.

The announcement will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 10AM Central.

The track was constructed in 1909. the 2.5 mile long rectangular oval hosts the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR’s Brickyard 400, and various other events throughout the year. After the track went into disrepair during World War II, Terre Haute businessman Tony Hulman purchased the track in November of 1945. Hulman & Company had ownership of the track ever since.

As car owner, Roger Penske has won 17 Indianapolis 500 as car owner. He also owns a racing team in NASCAR.

