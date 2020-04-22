Rockville Correctional Facility Staff, Offenders, Team Up to Combat Coronavirus

Staff and offenders at the Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) have teamed up to combat the coronavirus.

In an attempt to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus, RCF staff and offenders are practicing social distancing, washing their hands frequently, donning masks, and cleaning everything in sight several times a day.

In addition to the routine facility cleaning that takes place, crews of offenders under the guidance of staff are making rounds day and night using bleach to wipe down and disinfect surfaces.

Offenders lack the ability to personally check up on family or friends at home thereby increasing anxiety.

With open and honest communication from the top down, the Department of Correction and RCF staff can remain informed, passing that information on to the offender population to ease their worries.

