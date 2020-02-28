Rockport Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

A Rockport man arrested for murder made his first court app Friday afternoon.

Joseph Petry, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Zane Lee around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lee was found near Seminary and 9th Street in Rockport, Indiana.

A gruesome discovery that launched an investigation and arrest of Petry.

Lee’s brother knew the shooter and never saw this coming. He still can’t believe his brother was killed.

“We grew up on the same streets together running around Rockport. Rockport is small. Like I said, we all grew up together and it’s kind of devastating,” says Riley Henderson.

Henderson tells me his brother died a true hero. He will forever remember him for his big heart and compassion for others.

Petry is facing a murder charge and could be sent to prison for about 65 years if he’s found guilty. He is being held in the Spencer County Detention Center without bond. He will be back in court on April 3 at 9 a.m.

Next Sunday there will be an event in remembrance of lee.



