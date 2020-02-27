Rockport Man Arrested for Murder After Wednesday Shooting

A murder investigation is underway after a shooting that took place in Rockport, Indiana.

On Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., Spencer County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) dispatch received a 911 call of shots fired in the area of Seminary and South 9th Street, in Rockport, Indiana.

Officers from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department, Rockport City Police and Indiana State Police arrived on scene to discover one person had been shot.

Police gave on-scene lifesaving measures until Spencer County EMS arrived on scene and began giving medical treatment to the victim, who was later identified as 18-year-old Zane Lee of Rockport, Indiana.

During the course of police investigation, it was determined that there was probable cause to arrest Joseph Allen Petry, a 19-year-old Rockport, Indiana resident.

Petry was taken into custody and is being held at the Spencer County Detention Center on an initial charge of Murder.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Lee for sometime on Thursday.

This is an ongoing investigation that is being conducted by the Indiana State Police Jasper Post.

Assisting at the scene were Detectives and Troopers from the Jasper Post, Spencer County Sheriff’s Department, Rockport City Police Department, Spencer County EMS, Ohio Township Fire Department, Spencer County Coroner and Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators.

