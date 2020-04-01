Rockport Man Arrested After Firing Weapon During Domestic Dispute

Police say they arrested a 33-year-old Rockport man Wednesday after he fired a weapon during a domestic dispute.

The incident happened on County Road 850 West in Rockport. Police say Eric Hall had reportedly become agitated for unknown reasons and fired a weapon.

After negotiating with Hall for several hours, Indiana State Police South SWAT team members made a forced entry into the residence at approximately 8:30 a.m. and placed Hall under arrest.

Hall was then transported to the Spencer County Jail. He was charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

