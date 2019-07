A robing ceremony will be held on July 10th for the new magistrate.

Gary Schutte will be sworn in as Magistrate of the Vanderburgh Circuit Court at 3 p.m.

Schutte is a graduate of the Indiana School of Law and Kelley School of Business.

He spent 15 years in the Vanderburgh County Prosecutors office, eight of those years as Chief Deputy.

