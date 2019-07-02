Robbery Suspect Located by HPD

A Huntingburg man is arrested after police say he ran from the scene of this terrifying robbery.

Colin Thomas is accused of robbing the Fast Track Marathon gas station with a gun Monday night around 8 PM. Surveillance video shows a man wearing all black and a mask when he walked in with a shotgun and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man was able to get away with money before officers arrived. Following an investigation, Thomas was arrested and booked in the Dubois County Jail for theft and robbery.

