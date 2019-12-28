Road Restrictions in Place for Several Kentucky Counties

Officials in the Bluegrass are warning all drivers taking the Pennyrile Parkway to slow down and be cautious.

Starting Monday December 30, both directions of traffic on the southbound lanes of the Pennyrile Parkway between mile markers 23 and 30. This is necessary for the contractor to complete the remaining concrete work along the northbound side. This layout with both directions on the southbound side will be in place for the next several months. The project is split into two counties with 5 miles in Christian and 2 in Hopkins. Drivers can expect one lane of traffic that will be controlled by flaggers.The project should be completed this fall.

Also in Hopkins County, Road builders will continue to perform work adjacent to the roadway. Motorists should expect to be occasionally stopped for short durations to allow construction equipment to cross the road. The project will ultimately widen U.S. 41A to 5 lanes including curb, gutter and sidewalk.

In McLean County, Ragle Incorporated will continue rehab work on an existing bridge on U.S. 431. This work will primarily take place off the road but motorists should expect an occasional one lane road controlled by flaggers. Motorists should exercise caution and not be distracted by the equipment working very close to the edge of the bridge. This is part of a larger contract to rehab 3 bridges and all work is expected to be completed by fall 2020.

Road builders are removing an existing bridge and reconstructing the roadway on US 431 at the McLean/Muhlenberg County line. Trucks will be entering the roadway as the contractor continues removing the diversion.

In Ohio County, West Hall Creek Road at MP 1.331 will close on Thursday, December 5 for 40 days due to a bridge closure. A detour route will be set up and signed.

