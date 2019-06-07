Road Closures in Effect for Weekend Events in Evansville

A weekend of events will affect traffic in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District area.

The following road closures are in effect:

First Fridays 2019

Friday, June 7th from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Adams Avenue between SE 2nd Street and public parking entrance; Putnam Ave. between Adams Ave. & Washington Ave.; SE 2nd St. between Adams Ave. & Jefferson Ave.

20th Anniversary Celebration of Southern Indiana Region of Porsche Club of America

Saturday, June 8th from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

There will be no road closings.

Baptistown Festival

Saturday, June 8th from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Garvin north of Lincoln Ave. at 579 S. Garvin St.

WSNC Cruise-In

Saturday, June 8th from 1 p.m. -9 p.m.

Franklin St. between Wabash Ave. to St. Joseph Ave.

Colon Screening for Life 5k Walk/Run & 1 Mile Run

Saturday, June 8th from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Riverside Dr. from Shawnee Dr. to Court St.

