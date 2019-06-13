Road Closures Announced for ShrinersFest

The ShrinersFest is returning to Evansville and that means road closures for several roads.

The following road closures include:

Riverside Drive between Court and Cherry Street

Main St. between 1st St. to Riverside Dr.

Walnut St. between 1st St. to Riverside Dr.

Vine St. between Riverside Dr. to 1st St.

Sycamore St. from 1st St. to Riverside Dr.

Locust St. from 1st St to Riverside Dr

Chestnut St. from 1st St. to Riverside Dr.

ShrinersFest is from June 17th at 9 a.m. to June 24th at 6 p.m.

Buttons are on sale now and can be purchased at ShrinersFest.

For more information, click here.

Comments

comments