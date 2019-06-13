Road Closures Announced for ShrinersFest

The ShrinersFest is returning to Evansville and that means road closures for several roads.
The following road closures include:
- Riverside Drive between Court and Cherry Street
- Main St. between 1st St. to Riverside Dr.
- Walnut St. between 1st St. to Riverside Dr.
- Vine St. between Riverside Dr. to 1st St.
- Sycamore St. from 1st St. to Riverside Dr.
- Locust St. from 1st St to Riverside Dr
- Chestnut St. from 1st St. to Riverside Dr.
ShrinersFest is from June 17th at 9 a.m. to June 24th at 6 p.m.
Buttons are on sale now and can be purchased at ShrinersFest.
