Road Closure, Lane Closure Announced in Evansville, IN

Vanderburgh County Highway Department Closes Part of Mt. Pleasant Rd

Please be advised that Mt. Pleasant Road will be closed between Darmstadt Road and Old State Road for washout repair.

This road will be closed to all traffic including emergency vehicles starting immediately until further notice.

Anyone with questions on this road closure is asked to contact the Vanderburgh County Highway Department at 812-435-5777.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Closes Westbound Turn Lane of Shawnee Drive

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) will be closing the westbound turn lane of Shawnee Drive between Sunset Avenue & Riverside Drive/Veterans Memorial Parkway beginning tomorrow, February 19th, 2020, and continuing for 10 weeks for the repair of a water main.

Please contact Steve Capin at EWSU if you have any questions, scapin@ewsu.com.

