The following roads are closed due to heavy rain.

Motorists are advised to take caution when driving.

Reminder: Turn around don’t drown!

Road: From: To:

Old Princeton Rd Baseline Rd Stacer Rd St. Joseph Ave Baseline Rd Adler Rd Owensville Rd Baseline Rd Nesbit Rd Nesbit Rd Owensville Rd Beahl Rd Wallenmeyer Rd Nesbit Rd Baseline Rd Bixler Rd Nesbit Rd Frontage Rd

