Road Closure Announced

Beginning Thursday, September 19th, OMU water crews will have Veach Road closed from Sutherland Road to Owensboro Community and Technical College. This closure is expected to last from 8:00 am through 3:00 pm, pending no delays or inclement weather. A detour will be appropriately marked for this closure. Please use caution and attention while driving in this area.
