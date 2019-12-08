Rivertown Trail Extension Now Open

Newburgh’s new stretch of the Rivertown Trail is now open.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sunday afternoon with members of the Newburgh Town Council and local community on hand.

This is the third major expansion of the Rivertown Trail since 2009.

“It’s been about 14 years in the making to get this to the final phase we have just completed,” said Newburgh Town Manager Christy Powell.

Sunday’s opening brings the Rivertown Trail’s entire distance to nearly 4 miles.

