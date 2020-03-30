CoronavirusEvansvilleIndiana
River Pointe Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
River Pointe Health Campus confirmed Monday that one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said they learned about the positive case on Saturday, March 28.
Since receiving notice of a positive test, the individual has been placed on self-isolation and is receiving the appropriate medical care.
Officials said in addition to their regular hygienic efforts, they have heightened their cleaning measures to prevent the spread of infections.
