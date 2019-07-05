River Kitty Cat Cafe Celebrates Their 300th Adoption

River Kitty Cat Café Celebrates its 300th adoption in partnership with the Vanderburgh Humane Society. VHS and cafe owners set an initial goal of 10 adoptions per month, but they have surpassed that goal nearly every month since they opened on July 14th, 2017.

A young orange & white kitten named Morley was the 300th cat adopted from River Kitty Cat Café. Morley was originally given to the Cat Café from VHS in May 2019, along with his mother Brynn, who is also up for adoption.

Morley’s new family will be picking him at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The VHS takes in approximately 1700-1800 cats each year.

The River Kitty Cat Cafe is located in downtown Evansville in the 200 block of Main Street.

