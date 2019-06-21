River City Pride Parade & Festival

The new group, River City Pride will be holding Evansville’s first pride parade this Saturday, June 22nd at 11 am.

The parade kicks off a full day of events at Haynie’s Corner in honor of Pride Month.

River City Pride is inviting people to continue to sign up to participate in the parade until 9 am on Saturday when line-up begins.

It is $2 for walkers, $25 for vehicles, and $40 per float. Non-profits can participate in the parade for free.

Then the people, cars, and floats will start rolling around downtown at 11 am.

The parade will be followed by live music, drag shows, food trucks, vendors, children’s activities from 1 pm until 11 pm.

The entire event is free and family friendly.

You can find more information and sign up for the parade on their website: INrivercitypride.org.

