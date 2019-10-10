River City Pride Hosts Hocus Pocus Masquerade

River City Pride is hosting its first Hocus Pocus Masquerade Halloween Ball this year.

The group is inviting Halloween enthusiasts of all ages to dress up and celebrate on Thursday, October 31st.

The ball will include a kids’ party and an adult party at the Coliseum of Evansville.

The kids’ party will be from 5 pm to 7:30 pm with carnival games and a costume contest with prizes.

The adult party will also have a costume contest, live music, and drag performances. It runs from 8 pm to midnight.

River City Pride is not pre-selling tickets, but the price at the door is as follows:

Children under the age of 12 are free

Teens ages 13 to 17 – $10

Parents accompanying a child is free

Adults 18 & older – $15

Couples – $25

Comments

comments