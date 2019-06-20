EvansvilleIndiana
River City Pride Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
The month of June is a celebration of love across the country, including here in Evansville. River City Pride will be hosting ‘River City Pride Festival’ beginning June 22nd at 9 a.m. and continuing until 11 p.m.
The following road closures will be in place:
- Parrett Street between Washington Avenue & Powell Avenue
- SE 4th Street between Powell Avenue & Main Street
- Main Street between SE 3rd Street & SE 4th Street
- SE 3rd Street between Main Street & Washington Avenue
For more information please visit the River City Pride here.