Rising Ohio River Could Potentially Close Wolf Hills Road

The Henderson Public Works Department is planning to close Wolf Hills Road on Friday if the Ohio River continues to rise.

Barrels will be in place to mark the closure on the route, which is a popular cut-through between Evansville and east U.S. 60.

Public safety officials remind the public to resist the temptation to bypass “high water” signage and drive through the water. Turn around; don’t drown.

The rising river also means that deer and other wildlife will be pushed out of the river bottoms and up onto U.S. 41-N near Audubon State Park as they seek higher ground. Motorists should use caution in that area.

