Riley Children’s Foundation Nears $175M Goal

Riley Children’s Foundation launched its Be the Hope NOW campaign last November and has one year left to meet its fundraising goal.

As of May 31st, the foundation has raised $144,382,385 of it’s $175 million goal.

The money raised will benefit maternity and newborn health, research and patient care, and family support programs.

Every dollar donated to the Be the Hope NOW campaign’s research initiative leads to $10 in additional support for Riley research at the Wells Center.

For more information and links to donate, click here.

