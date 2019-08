The City of Owensboro will be opening a new unique park for your pet.

The Castlen Dog Park is set to open on Tuesday, August 20th at 3 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The dog park, located within Legion Park, is an approximate 1.6 acre fenced, off-leash park for dog owners and their canine friends.

The Castlen Dog Park was developed, funded and built through a partnership of locally motivated citizens led by L. Steve Castlen.

