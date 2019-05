A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for the reopening of Ferrell’s Snappy Service.

The restaurant caught fire back in September 2018 but has been rebuilt to its former glory.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is slated for Thursday, June 13th at 11:30 a.m. at 27 N Main St. in Madisonville, KY.

The restaurant will officially open for business on Friday, June 14th just in time for Fright Night Live.

